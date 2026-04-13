CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Navy Lt. Darren Harris, the officer in charge of Aviation Support Detachment Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, speaks to Chugoku-Shikoku Defense Bureau members during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 14, 2026. The tour provided the members of CSDB a better understanding of the complexity of Naval Aviation maintenance and supply by allowing them to get close to the aircraft and be able to speak with Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)