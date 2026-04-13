CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni

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A Chugoku-Shikoku Defense Bureau member speaks to U.S. Navy Lt. Lawson Brakefield, an electronic warfare officer with Carrier Air Wing 5, and a native of Alabama, during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 14, 2026. The tour provided the members of CSDB a better understanding of the complexity of Naval Aviation maintenance and supply by allowing them to get close to the aircraft and be able to speak with Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)