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    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 9 of 11]

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    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Chugoku-Shikoku Defense Bureau members walk into the supply warehouse of Aviation Support Department Iwakuni, during a base tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 14, 2026. The tour provided the members of CSDB a better understanding of the complexity of Naval Aviation maintenance and supply by allowing them to get close to the aircraft and be able to speak with Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 03:50
    Photo ID: 9621116
    VIRIN: 260414-M-JK941-1620
    Resolution: 6302x4203
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    CSDB Visit to MCAS Iwakuni

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    TAGS

    Hangar
    CVW-5
    VAQ-141
    Aircraft
    Japan
    AIMD

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