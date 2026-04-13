USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI

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NORTH FIELD, Tinian (Feb. 27, 2026) — Hon. Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, center, receives a briefing from U.S. Air Force Col. Tyrone Manegdeg, commander, 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group, during a site visit at the North Field Airfield in Tinian, Feb. 24.

Cao also serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, overseeing infrastructure development and ensuring support for service members. The visit included key leader engagements across Guam and the CNMI to inform resourcing decisions and strengthen the island’s role as a critical Joint Force power- projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kristina Wiedemann)