USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTH FIELD, Tinian (Feb. 27, 2026) — Hon. Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, right, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Eduardo Pinales, Joint Region Marianas special assistant to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, left, view the No.1 Atomic Bomb Loading Pit during a site visit at North Field, Tinian, Feb. 24.

Cao also serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the CNMI, overseeing infrastructure development and ensuring support for service members. The visit included key leader engagements across Guam and the CNMI to inform resourcing decisions and strengthen the island’s role as a critical Joint Force power- projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kristina Wiedemann)