USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI

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SAN JOSE, Tinian (Feb. 27, 2026) — Hon. Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, center, meets with Mayor Edwin Aldan, Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Feb. 24. During his trip, Cao met with senior military leaders and toured multiple military installations to assess operational readiness and quality-of-life initiatives.

Cao also serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, overseeing infrastructure development and ensuring support for service members. The visit included key leader engagements across Guam and the CNMI to inform resourcing decisions and strengthen the island’s role as a critical Joint Force power- projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kristina Wiedemann)