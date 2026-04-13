(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI

    AGANA, GUAM

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SAN JOSE, Tinian (Feb. 27, 2026) — Hon. Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, center, meets with Mayor Edwin Aldan, Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), Feb. 24. During his trip, Cao met with senior military leaders and toured multiple military installations to assess operational readiness and quality-of-life initiatives.
    Cao also serves as the Senior Defense Official for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, overseeing infrastructure development and ensuring support for service members. The visit included key leader engagements across Guam and the CNMI to inform resourcing decisions and strengthen the island’s role as a critical Joint Force power- projection platform for the Department of War. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kristina Wiedemann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 02:15
    Photo ID: 9621018
    VIRIN: 260224-N-KG266-1005
    Resolution: 6692x4443
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: AGANA, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI [Image 8 of 8], by Reynaldo Rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI
    USECNAV Visits Guam and the CNMI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNMI
    UndersecretaryoftheNavy
    usnavalbaseguam
    JointRegionMarianas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery