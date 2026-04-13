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    Sailing Towards New Horizons [Image 4 of 6]

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    Sailing Towards New Horizons

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jimmy Ivy 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Maj. Gen. Matthew 'Rush' Mowery, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, speaks at the Sailing Towards New Horizons event, during Fleet Week Houston, April 16, 2026. This event brings commercial port executives, military officials, city and state officials, together in a maritime environment. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9620687
    VIRIN: 260416-N-EJ843-1099
    Resolution: 2501x3237
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Sailing Towards New Horizons [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Week
    250 Years
    Marines
    Houston
    Fleet Week Houston

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