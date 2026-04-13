Manchester Terminal Hosts U.S. Navy

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U.S. Navy leaders pose for a photo with members from Manchester Terminal during a tour for Fleet Week Houston, April 16, 2026. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas' first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America's sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation's Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jimmy Ivy III)