Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Hosts AAAA Aloha Chapter Meeting for the First Time

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The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard hosted the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Aloha Chapter meeting at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 25, 2026. This marked the first time the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard hosted, bringing together Army aviators from Active-Duty, National Guard and Reserve components for networking and updates on the organization's initiatives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Rachel Blaire)