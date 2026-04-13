Photo By Rachel Blaire | The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard hosted the Army Aviation Association of America...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Blaire | The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard hosted the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Aloha Chapter meeting at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 25, 2026. This marked the first time the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard hosted, bringing together Army aviators from Active-Duty, National Guard and Reserve components for networking and updates on the organization's initiatives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Rachel Blaire) see less | View Image Page

Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Hosts AAAA Aloha Chapter Meeting for the First Time Your browser does not support the audio element.

With 82 chapters worldwide and a network of more than 20,000 members, the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) is a nonprofit dedicated to representing the full spectrum of Army Aviation interests. Members include Active-Duty personnel, Army National Guard and Army Reserve personnel, government civilians, retirees, industry partners and supporters united by their connection to Army Aviation.



One of those AAAA chapters is the Aloha Chapter, which encompasses 160+ AAAA members in Hawaiʻi. The Aloha Chapter meeting was hosted by the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard for the first time in March. Additionally, the meeting had special guests from National Guard Bureau and several different state’s National Guards, who happened to be in Hawaiʻi at the time.



After attending the Aloha Chapter February meeting, “I had the great idea, to be like hey why don’t we in the Guard host it next time around,” said Aloha Chapter Member Maj. John Worthington, Hawaiʻi Army National Guard.



“Especially with the NGB team here, it only makes sense.”



Aloha Chapter Secretary, Maj. Manuel Ledezma Vera, U.S. Army ran the meeting providing updates to members and highlighting several key services provided including scholarships, awards and events.



“We recently got approved by national AAAA to provide our own portion of a scholarship. $2,000 dollars that is going to be provided for someone from our local chapter,” said Ledezma Vera. “We actually have four family members from within our local chapter that did apply.”



Membership was highlighted as a key issue. “We continue to grow the team here and different options for us to make the chapter a little bit more active and definitely expand the chapters membership,” said Aloha Chapter President, retired Col. Brian Watkins.



After the official portion of the meeting, it then moved to the social part, with Army aviators mingling and enjoying a potluck dinner. This occasion to connect was highlighted as a major benefit.



“If I had to pick one word for AAAA, it's ‘opportunity’. It’s an opportunity to network,” said Worthington.



“AAAA creates this opportunity where it's like a big melting pot where both active duty, National Guard and those that are just out there in the aviation community, it's an opportunity to get together, meet each other. Army aviation is a small world. I’ve actually met people that I've deployed with, that I haven't seen in a while. It’s a good way to link back up with old friends.”