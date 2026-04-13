Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260414-N-TL932-1069 Cmdr. Christopher Matthews, director of national officer programs at Navy Recruiting Command, left, briefs (from center to right) Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV N16), Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, and Capt. Juan Carrasco, director of operations, Navy Recruiting Command, right, in the Recruiting Operations Center at CNRC in Millington, Tennessee, April 14. Ms. Riesbeck leads IT modernization efforts for the MyNavy HR enterprise in order to improve the Sailor experience. As part of her visit to NSA Mid-South, she observed the Recruiting Operations Center and met with Navy Recruiting Command leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)