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    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command [Image 2 of 8]

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    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    260414-N-TL932-1039 Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, briefs Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV N16), in the Recruiting Operations Center at CNRC in Millington, Tennessee, April 14. Ms. Riesbeck leads IT modernization efforts for the MyNavy HR enterprise in order to improve the Sailor experience. As part of her visit to NSA Mid-South, she observed the Recruiting Operations Center and met with Navy Recruiting Command leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9618973
    VIRIN: 260414-N-TL932-1039
    Resolution: 3911x3129
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Joshua Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command
    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command
    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command
    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command
    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command
    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command
    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command
    Kirstin Riesbeck, director, information technology planning and policy, visits Navy Recruiting Command

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    Navy Recruiting Command
    CNRC

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