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    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration [Image 11 of 11]

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    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration

    SICILY, ITALY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    U.S. Navy Sailors and USO volunteers lead an obstacle course for Department of War Education Activity Sigonella Middle High School students during a Month of the Military Child celebration at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, April 16, 2026. DoWEA Sigonella Middle High School’s mission is to educate, engage and empower military connected students grades 6-12. USO Sigonella strengthens the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. DoW celebrates military children during the month of April. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 05:51
    Photo ID: 9618590
    VIRIN: 260415-N-SH698-1025
    Resolution: 3875x4844
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: SICILY, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration
    NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration

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    DOWEA Sigonella

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