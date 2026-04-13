NAS Sigonella Month of the Military Child celebration

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U.S. service members and their families welcome Department of War Education Activity Sigonella students during a Month of the Military Child celebration at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, April 16, 2026. DoWEA Sigonella Middle High School’s mission is to educate, engage and empower military connected students grades 6-12. DoW celebrates military children during the month of April. There are more than 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)