Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A ceremonial cannon salute is rendered as U.S. Navy ships transit the Houston Ship Channel during the Parade of Ships VIP breakfast at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, April 15, 2026, as part of Fleet Week Houston. The procession marked the official kickoff of Fleet Week Houston and was observed by Navy leadership and local maritime community partners. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas’ first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)