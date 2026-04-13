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    U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines bow their heads during the invocation at the Parade of Ships VIP breakfast [Image 3 of 5]

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    U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines bow their heads during the invocation at the Parade of Ships VIP breakfast

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines bow their heads during the invocation at the Parade of Ships VIP breakfast at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, April 15, 2026, as part of Fleet Week Houston. The event brought together Navy leadership and local maritime community partners ahead of ships transiting the Houston Ship Channel. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas’ first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9618016
    VIRIN: 260415-N-XE158-1011
    Resolution: 3996x2664
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines bow their heads during the invocation at the Parade of Ships VIP breakfast [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Navy Band Southeast
    Navy 250
    Marines
    Navy
    Fleet Week Houston

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