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Members of a Junior ROTC color guard present the colors during the Parade of Ships VIP breakfast at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, April 15, 2026, as part of Fleet Week Houston. The event brought together Navy leadership and local maritime community partners ahead of ships transiting the Houston Ship Channel. More than 1,000 Sailors and Marines from the visiting fleet proudly engage with the people of Houston during Texas’ first-ever Fleet Week, showcasing the professionalism and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of dedicated Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the Nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)