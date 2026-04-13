Date Taken: 04.14.2026 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:16 Photo ID: 9617845 VIRIN: 260414-N-XW565-1079 Resolution: 7025x5018 Size: 3.86 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 3 of 3], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.