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    USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 3 of 3]

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    USS Essex Underway Operation

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Beck loads machine gun ammunition during a live fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:16
    Photo ID: 9617845
    VIRIN: 260414-N-XW565-1079
    Resolution: 7025x5018
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 3 of 3], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD 2
    NAVY
    ESSEX

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