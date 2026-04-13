Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Beck loads machine gun ammunition during a live fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:16
|Photo ID:
|9617845
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-XW565-1079
|Resolution:
|7025x5018
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 3 of 3], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.