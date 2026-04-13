USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS

Date Taken: 12.31.2015 Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:16 Photo ID: 9617844 VIRIN: 260414-N-NK504-1046 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.28 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US

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