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    USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS [Image 2 of 3]

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    USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2015

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Wright 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Beck, fires a Mk 38 25mm machine gun during a live fire exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2015
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:16
    Photo ID: 9617844
    VIRIN: 260414-N-NK504-1046
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Anthony Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD 2
    NAVY
    ESSEX

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