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    USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS [Image 1 of 3]

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    USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2015

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Wright 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducted a Mk 38 25mm machine gun live fire exercise, April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2015
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:16
    Photo ID: 9617843
    VIRIN: 260414-N-NK504-1036
    Resolution: 3218x1810
    Size: 1015.2 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Anthony Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Essex Underway Operation

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    LHD 2
    NAVY
    ESSEX

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