The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducted a Mk 38 25mm machine gun live fire exercise, April 14, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2015
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:16
|Photo ID:
|9617843
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-NK504-1036
|Resolution:
|3218x1810
|Size:
|1015.2 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS ESSEX UNDERWAY OPERATIONS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Anthony Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.