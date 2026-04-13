Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26

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U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, wait to move to the next position during platoon attacks as part of Integrated Training Exercise 2-26 at Range 410A, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 6, 2026. Through realistic scenarios and decentralized decision-making, ITX provides Marines with the venue to enhance their lethality by empowering leaders at every level to adapt, communicate, and execute in dynamic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)