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    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26 [Image 7 of 13]

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    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, assess Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion during platoon attacks as part of Integrated Training Exercise 2-26 at Range 410A, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, April 6, 2026. Through realistic scenarios and decentralized decision-making, ITX provides Marines with the venue to enhance their lethality by empowering leaders at every level to adapt, communicate, and execute in dynamic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 19:07
    Photo ID: 9617612
    VIRIN: 230306-M-OI889-1462
    Resolution: 3073x4609
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Gracelyn Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26
    Marines with 2nd CEB Conduct Platoon Attacks during 2-26

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    USMCNews, Unit Readiness, TTECG, Reserve, Coyotes, 4th MARDIV

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