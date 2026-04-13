(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX [Image 14 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX

    CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Benefield, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, fires sim rounds from a M4 carbine during a field training exercise at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 27, 2026. The joint training focused on testing EOD personnel through realistic, high-pressure scenarios designed to mirror the challenges of a contested operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9617464
    VIRIN: 260227-F-KG386-1125
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Danish Air Force
    325th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
    Field Training Exercise
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery