U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Benefield, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, fires sim rounds from a M4 carbine during a field training exercise at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 27, 2026. The joint training focused on testing EOD personnel through realistic, high-pressure scenarios designed to mirror the challenges of a contested operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9617464
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-KG386-1125
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
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