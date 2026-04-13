U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Benefield, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, fires sim rounds from a M4 carbine during a field training exercise at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 27, 2026. The joint training focused on testing EOD personnel through realistic, high-pressure scenarios designed to mirror the challenges of a contested operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)