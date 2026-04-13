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    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX [Image 15 of 15]

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    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX

    CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Tipton, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, participates in a field training exercise at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 27, 2026. The training aimed to reinforce the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and Mission-Ready Airmen frameworks by strengthening force survivability and ensuring EOD remains a combat-relevant capability within joint and multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9617469
    VIRIN: 260227-F-KG386-2008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX
    U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX

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    TAGS

    Royal Danish Air Force
    23rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
    Field Training Exercise
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    interoperability

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