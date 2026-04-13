U.S., Danish EOD technicians enhance combat readiness during FTX

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U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians participate in a field training exercise at Camp Blanding, Florida, Feb. 27, 2026. The FTX aimed to enhance EOD combat capabilities through a series of complex scenarios integrating modern threats and technologies to mirror modern battlefields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Welty)