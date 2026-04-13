Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Katarina Schumacher (right) and Sgt. Jessica Tanonaka (left), Soldiers attached to the 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry, pose for a photo at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Apr. 12, 2026. Schumacher is the Nevada Army National Guard’s first female armor officer, and Tanonaka is the first female to earn the infantry designation in the organization’s history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)