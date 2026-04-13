(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry, B Company, receive their blue cord during a 'Turning Blue' ceremony at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Apr. 12, 2026. The transition from a mounted cavalry formation to a mobile infantry battalion reflects a Department of Defense initiative to convert armored units into more agile formations, replacing tanks with infantry squad vehicles to increase mobility and operational flexibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:51
    Photo ID: 9617200
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-KL044-1448
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 613.88 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition
    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1-221 Cavalry
    Turning Blue
    NVNG
    National Guard
    Infantry
    Mobile Infantry Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery