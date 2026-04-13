Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry, B Company, receive their blue cord during a 'Turning Blue' ceremony at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Apr. 12, 2026. The transition from a mounted cavalry formation to a mobile infantry battalion reflects a Department of Defense initiative to convert armored units into more agile formations, replacing tanks with infantry squad vehicles to increase mobility and operational flexibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)