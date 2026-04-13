Nevada Army Guard ‘turns blue’ to symbolize mobile infantry transition

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry, B Company, receive their blue cord during a 'Turning Blue' ceremony at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Apr. 12, 2026. The transition from a mounted cavalry formation to a mobile infantry battalion reflects a Department of Defense initiative to convert armored units into more agile formations, replacing tanks with infantry squad vehicles to increase mobility and operational flexibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry, B Company, receive...... read more read more

LAS VEGAS — The 1st Battalion, 221st Cavalry, transitioned from a mounted cavalry formation to a mobile infantry battalion during a “Turning Blue” ceremony Apr. 12 at the Clark County Armory.

Soldiers began the day with a six-mile ruck march that fed directly into the ceremony, symbolizing both the physical rigor and cultural transformation required to move from armored cavalry operations to the demands of infantry service. The infantry blue cord, worn over the shoulder, signifies a Soldier’s place in the Army’s infantry branch and its legacy of leadership in combat. About 160 Soldiers received their blue cords during the ceremony.

“Moving from armor to mobile infantry doesn’t make this unit lighter; it makes it more relevant, more responsive, and more lethal,” Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Nevada Army National Guard land component commander, said. The ceremony formalized the unit’s shift under the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team following its official transition March 31, aligning with the Army’s transformation initiative to increase mobility, lethality and readiness for large-scale combat operations.

The transition reflects a Department of War initiative to restructure force composition by converting armored units into more agile formations capable of rapid deployment. As part of this change, the battalion will replace its tanks with infantry squad vehicles, increasing mobility and operational flexibility.

“We’ve always endured change,” said Lt. Col. Michael Moya, commander, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry. “We’ve always adapted and always exceeded the mission. I am thoroughly excited about this transition to infantry. It makes me proud that when I joined this organization, I came in wearing this cord, and I get to leave this organization wearing the cord.”

Among them, Sgt. Jessica Tanonaka became the first female in Nevada Army National Guard history to earn the infantry designation, the unit said, marking a milestone for the organization as it continues to expand opportunities across its formations.

Lau added that the unit is well-positioned to lead this transformation.

“If there is one unit in this state ready for that challenge, it’s the 1-221,” Lau said. “The Army needs you. The Guard needs you. Nevada needs you. And today, you step forward not only as transformed Soldiers, but as infantrymen leading the transformation of our force.”

For more information on the unit’s transformation to a mobile infantry battalion, visit https://nv.ng.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4288297/us-army-tasks-nevada-to-form-mobile-infantry-battalion/.