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    2026 Best Ranger Competition [Image 3 of 12]

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    2026 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Spc Caleb Godbold with Team 49, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, competes in the 2026 Best Ranger Competition during the Helocast and CWST events, April 12, 2026 at Victory Pond, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 15:51
    Photo ID: 9617197
    VIRIN: 260412-A-XP141-4495
    Resolution: 6213x4144
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Best Ranger Competition [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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