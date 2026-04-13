Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2026 Best Ranger Competition during the Helocast and CWST events, April 12, 2026 at Victory Pond, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 15:51
|Photo ID:
|9617179
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-XP141-5271
|Resolution:
|6195x4132
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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