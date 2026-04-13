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Sgt. Drew Schorsch with Team 49, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, competes in the 2026 Best Ranger Competition during the Helocast and CWST events, April 12, 2026 at Victory Pond, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)