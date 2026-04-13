US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Bragg, NC – Recently, U.S. Army special operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) soldiers evacuated a partner force role player from a danger area under a simulated attack by small arms fire. This VALEX tested ARSOF CA soldiers’ ability to meet Civil Affairs core mission; to safely establish, or build upon, civil-military coordination, assess and confront civil network vulnerabilities, prepare for crisis and conflict, build trust and curate lasting civil networks, while protecting critical infrastructure to support civilian and military resilience in often unstable environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez.)