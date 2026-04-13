US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)

Fort Bragg, NC – Recently, a U.S. Army special operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) soldier demonstrated a handheld radio device functions and capabilities to a partner force leader role player to better coordinate combined civil and military operations. This VALEX tested ARSOF CA soldiers’ ability to meet Civil Affairs core mission; to safely establish, or build upon, civil-military coordination, assess and confront civil network vulnerabilities, prepare for crisis and conflict, build trust and curate lasting civil networks, while protecting critical infrastructure to support civilian and military resilience in often unstable environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez.)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9616742
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-LP289-1006
|Resolution:
|3695x2463
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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