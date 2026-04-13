US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)

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Fort Bragg, NC – Recently, a U.S. Army special operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) soldier, participating in a validation exercise (VALEX), provided medical aid to a simulated partner force casualty during a simulated attack. This VALEX tested ARSOF CA soldiers’ ability to meet Civil Affairs core mission; to safely establish, or build upon, civil-military coordination, assess and confront civil network vulnerabilities, prepare for crisis and conflict, build trust and curate lasting civil networks, while protecting critical infrastructure to support civilian and military resilience in often unstable environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez.)