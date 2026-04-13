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    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX) [Image 6 of 8]

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    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    Fort Bragg, NC – Recently, a U.S. Army special operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) soldier, participating in a validation exercise (VALEX), provided medical aid to a simulated partner force casualty during a simulated attack. This VALEX tested ARSOF CA soldiers’ ability to meet Civil Affairs core mission; to safely establish, or build upon, civil-military coordination, assess and confront civil network vulnerabilities, prepare for crisis and conflict, build trust and curate lasting civil networks, while protecting critical infrastructure to support civilian and military resilience in often unstable environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 13:58
    Photo ID: 9616750
    VIRIN: 260225-A-LP289-1009
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX) [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kiara Irizarry Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)
    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)
    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)
    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)
    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)
    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)
    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)
    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Conducts Validation Exercise (VALEX)

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    special operations
    USASOC (A)
    1SFC (A)
    Civil Affairs

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