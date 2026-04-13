188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First Lt. Margaux Burleson, a 153rd Intelligence Specialist assigned to the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, participated in Freedom Shield 26, a three-week combined exercise designed to prepare United States and Republic of Korea forces to defend against aggression from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Burleson made a significant impact on a multinational, large-scale exercise, earning top recognition for her contributions while supporting operations overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)