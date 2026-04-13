First Lt. Margaux Burleson, a 153rd Intelligence Specialist assigned to the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, participated in Freedom Shield 26, a three-week combined exercise designed to prepare United States and Republic of Korea forces to defend against aggression from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Burleson made a significant impact on a multinational, large-scale exercise, earning top recognition for her contributions while supporting operations overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9616347
|VIRIN:
|260415-Z-SO717-1001
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Patricia Teare, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26
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