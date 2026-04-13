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    188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26 [Image 1 of 2]

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    188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare 

    188th Wing

    First Lt. Margaux Burleson, a 153rd Intelligence Specialist assigned to the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, participated in Freedom Shield 26, a three-week combined exercise designed to prepare United States and Republic of Korea forces to defend against aggression from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Burleson made a significant impact on a multinational, large-scale exercise, earning top recognition for her contributions while supporting operations overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 12:29
    Photo ID: 9616347
    VIRIN: 260415-Z-SO717-1001
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Patricia Teare, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #nationalguard
    #SouthKorea
    #airnationalguard
    #RepublicOfKorea
    #188thWing
    #188thISRG

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