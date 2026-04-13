188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare | First Lt. Margaux Burleson, a 153rd Intelligence Specialist assigned to the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, participated in Freedom Shield 26, a three-week combined exercise designed to prepare United States and Republic of Korea forces to defend against aggression from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Burleson made a significant impact on a multinational, large-scale exercise, earning top recognition for her contributions while supporting operations overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare) see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — A 188th Wing Intelligence Airman made a significant impact on a multinational, large-scale exercise, earning top recognition for her contributions while supporting operations overseas.

First Lt. Margaux Burleson, a 153rd Intelligence Specialist assigned to the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, participated in Freedom Shield 26, a three-week combined exercise designed to prepare United States and Republic of Korea forces to defend against aggression from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The exercise brought together U.S. and allied forces across multiple domains, including air, land, maritime, and space, with participation from partner nations such as Canada. Operating in this complex, joint environment, Burleson served as an officer in charge supporting the A2 directorate, responsible for coordinating adversary intelligence, producing assessments, and delivering critical intelligence briefings to senior leaders.

“I lead a team that was responsible for four current intelligence briefs a day, as well as contributing assessments to the commander’s update brief for the combined staff,” said Burleson. “It was incredible to see how everything comes together and how intelligence directly supports decision-makers.”

Early in the exercise, Burleson faced a major challenge when the operational schedule shifted unexpectedly. She and her team quickly adapted, recalibrating their workflow and maintaining a positive attitude to ensure mission success.

“We had to adjust to a new rhythm quickly,” she said. “Instead of getting frustrated, we kept each other motivated and even found ways to laugh through the stress. That made all the difference.”

Demonstrating initiative and leadership, Burleson reworked the battle rhythm to ensure all deliverables were completed on time and developed a production cycle that improved clarity and efficiency across the team. She also played a key role in building strategic-level intelligence products for multiple phases of the exercise.

Her efforts earned her recognition as a Superior Performer, an achievement she credits to her team.

“I was on an awesome team,” Burleson said. “Every one of them gave their all. They deserved the recognition as much as I did.”

Beyond daily operations, the exercise provided valuable opportunities for professional growth and international collaboration. Burleson worked closely with Republic of Korea counterparts, gaining experience in coordination, translation timelines, and joint planning processes.

“Learning to work far enough ahead so products could be translated was a new experience,” she said. “It really emphasized the importance of coordination and understanding how each part of the staff contributes to the mission.”

Burleson also gained a deeper understanding of the A-staff structure and how intelligence integrates across functional areas to provide context and precision for commanders.

“The intel world is vast,” she said. “This exercise gave me the chance to step outside my usual role and see how intelligence directly supports decision-making at a higher level.”

During her time in Korea, Burleson also visited the Demilitarized Zone and a nearby peace park honoring those who served in the Korean War. Seeing the Arkansas state flag displayed there reinforced the connection between past and present service.

“It made me realize how interconnected we all are,” she said. “We’re all part of the same fight.”

Burleson credits her training at the 188th for preparing her to succeed in such a demanding environment.

“The foundation I received at the 188th such as understanding production cycles, intelligence fundamentals, and always asking ‘why’ helped me step in and contribute right away,” she said.

Her participation and recognition highlight the critical role Air National Guard members play in global operations and joint exercises.

“1st Lt. Burleson’s performance during Freedom Shield 26 reflects the professionalism, adaptability, and expertise we expect from our Airmen,” said Col. Paul Needham, commander of the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group. “Her recognition as a Superior Performer in such a high profile, multinational exercise showcases not only her individual excellence, but also the caliber of Airmen we have in the Arkansas Air National Guard. She is a direct reflection of the strength and capability of the 188th Wing.”

Burleson encourages other Airmen to take full advantage of similar opportunities.

“Take advantage of everything. Learn from the people around you, build connections, and experience the culture,” she said. “You’ll come back not only a better Airman, but with a broader perspective and a deeper appreciation for what we do.”

Her experience underscores the value of participation in large-scale exercises and the impact Guard Airmen continue to make on the global stage.