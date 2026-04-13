188th Intelligence Airman Recognized as Superior Performer During Freedom Shield 26

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First Lt. Margaux Burleson, a 153rd Intelligence Specialist assigned to the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, participated in Freedom Shield 26, a three-week combined exercise designed to prepare United States and Republic of Korea forces to defend against aggression from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Burleson made a significant impact on a multinational, large-scale exercise, earning top recognition for her contributions while supporting operations overseas. In Air Force tradition, she was given three patches from some of the partner forces she worked with. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)