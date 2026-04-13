260212-N-JC800-1010 BETHESDA, Md. (Feb. 12, 2026) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Richard Blair, assigned to the Na val Postgraduate Dental School at Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Commmand, simulates administering a shot during a final exercise as part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Course. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 06:50
|Photo ID:
|9615804
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-JC800-1010
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMLPDC Hosts TCCC Tier 3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMLPDC Hosts TCCC Tier 3 Training
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