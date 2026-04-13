NMLPDC Hosts TCCC Tier 3

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260212-N-JC800-1005 BETHESDA, Md. (Feb. 12, 2026) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Richard Blair, assigned to the Naval Postgraduate Dental school at Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development, performs check on a maniquien during a final exercise as part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Course. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)