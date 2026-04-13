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    NMLPDC Hosts TCCC Tier 3 [Image 1 of 6]

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    NMLPDC Hosts TCCC Tier 3

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heath Zeigler 

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command

    260212-N-JC800-1001 BETHESDA, Md. (Feb. 12, 2026) - Students and instructors pose for a photo during a final exercise as part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Course. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 06:50
    Photo ID: 9615801
    VIRIN: 260212-N-JC800-1001
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMLPDC Hosts TCCC Tier 3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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