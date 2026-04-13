USS Truxtun Conducts Live Fire Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 6, 2026) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Brayden Rasmussen, right, fires a M240 machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean April 6, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 05:12
|Photo ID:
|9615760
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-MQ631-1883
|Resolution:
|6000x2846
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
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