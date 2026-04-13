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    Instructor Teaches SRF-B Onboard USS Truxtun [Image 7 of 10]

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    Instructor Teaches SRF-B Onboard USS Truxtun

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Ensign Alexa Rekeweg 

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2026) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Matthew Conlon instructs a Security Reaction Force Basic class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 8, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 05:12
    Photo ID: 9615752
    VIRIN: 260408-N-MQ631-1010
    Resolution: 5236x2666
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructor Teaches SRF-B Onboard USS Truxtun [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Alexa Rekeweg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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