Aviation Maintenance Onboard USS Truxtun

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 8, 2026) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Edrian Vargascuevas prepares the avionics equipment of an MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50, for flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 8, 2026. Truxtun is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 05:12
|Photo ID:
|9615755
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-MQ631-1166
|Resolution:
|5814x3487
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|3
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