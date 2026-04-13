Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade

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IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (April 9, 2026) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, CFAY Command Master Chief, and Stacey Hull-Walsh, Ikego Elementary School principal, hold up the "Purple Up! For Military Kids" banner at Ikego Hills Family Housing on April 9, 2026. Purple Up! For Military Kids is held in observance of Month of the Military Child and highlights the strength and adaptability of military-connected youth, acknowledging their vital role in maintaining a stable and resilient home front for the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)