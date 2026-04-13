(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (April 9, 2026) -- Students and faculty from Ikego Elementary School march in a “Purple Up! For Military Kids” parade at Ikego Hills Family Housing on April 9, 2026. Purple Up! For Military Kids is held in observance of Month of the Military Child and highlights the strength and adaptability of military-connected youth, acknowledging their vital role in maintaining a stable and resilient home front for the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9615472
    VIRIN: 260409-N-SG091-1003
    Resolution: 4228x2752
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade [Image 11 of 11], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade
    Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)
    DoWEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery