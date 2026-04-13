IKEGO HILLS FAMILY HOUSING AREA, Japan (April 9, 2026) -- Students and faculty from Ikego Elementary School march in a “Purple Up! For Military Kids” parade at Ikego Hills Family Housing on April 9, 2026. Purple Up! For Military Kids is held in observance of Month of the Military Child and highlights the strength and adaptability of military-connected youth, acknowledging their vital role in maintaining a stable and resilient home front for the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9615482
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-SG091-1007
|Resolution:
|4529x2767
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ikego Elementary Holds Month of the Military Child Parade [Image 11 of 11], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.