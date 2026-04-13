Rear Adm. Max McCoy, Chief of Naval Air Training, announces the new commanding officer of the Blue Angels, Cmdr. Logan R. Peck, during a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 14. The Blue Angels are the Navy and Marine Corps' premier flight demonstration squadron, performing in 64 shows and 32 locations annually. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9615446
|VIRIN:
|260414-N-II168-1001
|Resolution:
|4971x3314
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Maxwell Orlosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.