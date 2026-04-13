The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Logan R. Peck shakes hands with Capt. Danielle Cribb, Public Affairs Officer of the the Blue Angels, during a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 14. The Blue Angels are the Navy and Marine Corps' premier flight demonstration squadron, performing in 64 shows and 32 locations annually. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton B. Agnew)