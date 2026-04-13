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    The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons [Image 1 of 4]

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    The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crayton Agnew 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Blue Angels announced the commanding officer for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, Cmdr. Logan R. Peck, during a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 14.The Blue Angels are the Navy and Marine Corps' premier flight demonstration squadron, performing in 64 shows and 32 locations annually. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton B. Peck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9615434
    VIRIN: 260414-N-DN159-1102
    Resolution: 4122x3939
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons
    The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons
    The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons
    The Blue Angels Announce the Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons

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    The Blue Angels, Announce Commanding Officer for the 2027 and 2028 Show Seasons

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