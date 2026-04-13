Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

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U.S. Air ForceLt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, holds a 3D-printed O-ring while speaking with 1st Lt. Thomas Wachter 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron operational test engineer, April 13, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The Innovation Team showcased how Airmen are creating practical, cost-effective solutions to enhance mission support flexibility and to reduce replacement part costs for squadrons across the wing.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)