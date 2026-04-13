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    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8]

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    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air ForceLt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, holds a 3D-printed O-ring while speaking with 1st Lt. Thomas Wachter 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron operational test engineer, April 13, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The Innovation Team showcased how Airmen are creating practical, cost-effective solutions to enhance mission support flexibility and to reduce replacement part costs for squadrons across the wing.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9615426
    VIRIN: 260414-F-YR448-1052
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander visits Misawa Air Base

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    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    5th Air Force

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